Kangana Ranaut to Debut at the 71st Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

Actress Kangana Ranaut will be making her debut at the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year.The "Queen" star will attend the fest in association with liquor brand Grey Goose as part of its global celebration of cinematic craft -- Vive Le Cinema."It is overwhelming to witness the recognition and appreciation for Indian cinema at international platforms like Cannes," Kangana said in a statement to IANS."Grey Goose has created a unique platform of celebration to toast the game changing films at Cannes this year and I'm thrilled to partner with this global icon of luxury in the country of its origin," she added.Anshuman Goenka, Marketing Head of Bacardi India, feels Kangana "embodies the cinematic expression of Grey Goose through her passion for the field and ability to fly beyond the realm of commercial cinema".The 71st Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 8-19.This year, acclaimed Indian actress-filmmaker Nandita Das' directorial "Manto", a biographical on controversial Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto, has made its way to the Un Certain Regard segment of the fest. "Nakkash", featuring Inaamulhaq, will also be part of the film gala.Tillotama Shome-starrer "Sir" will be screened at sidebar Cannes Critics' Week.