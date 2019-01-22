English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut to Don Khadi Ensembles in Manikarnika
Kangana Ranaut would be donning beautiful ensemble Khadi costumes by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in Manikarnika.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika.
Loading...
National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut, who essays the title role in the epic drama "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", will be seen wearing the heritage Indian fabric Khadi, an official said here on Tuesday.
Besides Kangana, several others in the film's cast would also be donning beautiful ensemble Khadi costumes sponsored by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).
"We all know that since 1926, Mahatma Gandhiji had upheld the Khadi as symbol of Swaraj and spun the final yarn of India's fabric of Independence. We are proud to be a part of India's indomitable spirit of Independence," said KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena.
Citing a little known fact, he said several decades before Gandhiji's tryst with the Charkha, a girl was born to a Maharashtrian-origin family in Varanasi as Manikarnika Tambe or Manu.
Manikarnika not only mastered reading the Vedas and Puranas, horse-riding and sword fighting, but also learnt weaving before being proclaimed as the legendary Queen Laxmibai, Jhansi Ki Rani.
One of the iconic idols of Indian history, Queen Laxmibai of Jhansi sacrificed her life at the age of 29 while defending her kingdom and country from the British.
Saxena said Rani Laxmibai was one of the most fascinating warriors of the Indian freedom struggle and had waged the first war for Independence, wearing Khadi.
"It proved that prior to British rule in India, Khadi was flourishing in our country and later it was the charkha which drove the Britishers out of the country," Saxena explained.
The Khadi costumes in the forthcoming film being released on Friday, have been designed by Neeta Lulla and showcase both strength and courage on-screen, meticulously crafted in fabrics like raw cotton, brocade and paithani.
He said that wearing Khadi means paying homage to the craftspersons who spin the yarn on the charkha virtually round-the-clock even in the machine age, and mainstream cinema would do justice to promote the fabric to the millennial generation as well as the masses.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Besides Kangana, several others in the film's cast would also be donning beautiful ensemble Khadi costumes sponsored by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).
"We all know that since 1926, Mahatma Gandhiji had upheld the Khadi as symbol of Swaraj and spun the final yarn of India's fabric of Independence. We are proud to be a part of India's indomitable spirit of Independence," said KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena.
Citing a little known fact, he said several decades before Gandhiji's tryst with the Charkha, a girl was born to a Maharashtrian-origin family in Varanasi as Manikarnika Tambe or Manu.
Manikarnika not only mastered reading the Vedas and Puranas, horse-riding and sword fighting, but also learnt weaving before being proclaimed as the legendary Queen Laxmibai, Jhansi Ki Rani.
One of the iconic idols of Indian history, Queen Laxmibai of Jhansi sacrificed her life at the age of 29 while defending her kingdom and country from the British.
Saxena said Rani Laxmibai was one of the most fascinating warriors of the Indian freedom struggle and had waged the first war for Independence, wearing Khadi.
"It proved that prior to British rule in India, Khadi was flourishing in our country and later it was the charkha which drove the Britishers out of the country," Saxena explained.
The Khadi costumes in the forthcoming film being released on Friday, have been designed by Neeta Lulla and showcase both strength and courage on-screen, meticulously crafted in fabrics like raw cotton, brocade and paithani.
He said that wearing Khadi means paying homage to the craftspersons who spin the yarn on the charkha virtually round-the-clock even in the machine age, and mainstream cinema would do justice to promote the fabric to the millennial generation as well as the masses.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Raps About Life in Shantytown in Gully Boy New Song Mere Gully Mein
- Video of Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora Working Out Together is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- ‘Gender Sensitisation’ Programmes on the Anvil: BCCI GM Saba Karim
- Guinness World Records Makes a Man Eat Humble Pie After His Failed Pi Memorisation Record 'Attempt'
- France Fines Google €50 Million For Violating Data Privacy Rules As Defined by The GDPR
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results