Kannada Rajyotsava 2021: Five Must-try Traditional Dishes of Karnataka

The southern Indian state of Karnataka is celebrating its 65th foundation or the Kannada Rajyotsava today on November 1. The state was carved out on a lingual basis in 1956 and was initially named Mysore, reminiscent of an old princely regime. However, keeping in mind people’s sentiment and demand, the state was renamed Karnataka on November 1 1973.

The special day is celebrated with much enthusiasm and zeal by Kannadigas from all walks of life. The celebrations start with the annual presentation of the Rajyotsava Awards, the second-highest civilian honour by the Government of Karnataka. People enjoy local cultural art forms and treat their tastebuds with authentic local cuisines.

Here’s a list of local Karnataka cuisines that will help you get in the Kannada Rajyotsava celebration feel:

MYSORE MASALA DOSA

The Mysore Masala Dosa is perhaps the most popular Karnataka food and is available in almost every part of the country. While it is quite similar to the regular masala dosa, the twist of fiery red chutney gives it its own flavour.

THATTE IDLI

Another south Indian cuisine that’s immensely popular across India is the idli. While the usual idlis are small in size, Karnataka’s thatte idli is plate-sized. It’s prepared with a fermented batter of black lentils, rice and served with offering chutney and sambhar portions.

MADDUR VADA

The popular Karnataka snack of Maddur vada gets its name from Maddur town in Mandya district. The dough prepared with flour, onion, semolina and other species is flattened in small circular shapes. It’s then deep-fried until crisp on the outside.

MYSORE PAK

What better way to end the Karnataka food feast than a good portion of Mysore Pak. Prepared with chickpea flour, sugar and ghee, the sweet dish just melts in the mouth.

KORRI GASSI

This chicken curry has a strong flavour of coconut and tamarind and is a specialty of the Bunt community of Mangalore. The curry is enjoyed with serving of rice.

