Kanwar Yatra 2022: Start and End Date, Yatra Route, History and Significance

KANWAR YATRA 2022: The holy Kanwar Yatra is all set to take place after two years. It used to be organised annually, however, owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was canceled for the last two years. Now, as the majority of citizens in the country have received the first, and second too in many cases, doses of vaccination, the Kanwar Yatra will be held again this year. Before the commencement of Kanwar Yatra, here’s everything that you need to know about it:

Kanwar Yatra 2022: Start and end date

The Uttarakhand government is prepping to welcome a record-breaking number of devotees this year. The approximate number is estimated to be around 3-4 crores. The Kanwar Yatra will begin on July 14 and will end on July 26 this year.

What is Kanwar Yatra?

It is a pilgrimage organised by Hindus, where the devotees gather to fetch the sacred water of the Ganges River from holy places including Haridwar and Gangotri in Uttarakhand. Devotees travel through Saharanpur, Shamli, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Baghpat districts of western Uttar Pradesh to reach Haridwar.

Kanwar Yatra history

The history of the Kanwar Yatra traces back to the 1960s when the pilgrimage was performed only by a few saints or devotees. It wasn’t until the 1990s that the holy pilgrimage became known to the entire world. Today, the Yatra is flocked with massive numbers of devotees from all across the globe. As per Hindu mythology, the story of Kanwar Yatra traces back to the event of Samudra Manthan, where Lord Shiva had to drink poison to get Amrit (the elixir of life) for other gods.

Kanwar Yatra significance

Many devotees make it a point to complete the journey barefoot. However, those who can’t travel on foot can use personal vehicles. Devotees and NGOs help and offer free services food, water, tea, and medical help to the devotees.

A series of makeshift accommodations are also organised all across the route for devotees to rest for a while. Throughout the journey, Shiva devotees chant Bol Bam along with many religious bhajans and keertans of Lord Shiva.

Kanwar Yatra route

During Kanwar Yatra, the Kawariyas or the devotees of Lord Shiva pass through Saharanpur, Shamli, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Baghpat districts of Uttar Pradesh to reach Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, Gomukh and Gangotri. Kanwariyas from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, western UP and Rajasthan take National Highway 58 to reach Uttarakhand.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.