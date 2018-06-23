Kanye West & Virgil Abloh Share Emotional Hug at Louis Vuitton Show in Paris; Watch Video

Rapper Kanye West and his friend and muse Virgil Abloh cried in each other's arms Thursday after the US designer made his Paris debut for Louis Vuitton. The pair embraced after Abloh -- who worked hand in glove with West for more than 15 years as his creative partner -- showed his first menswear collection for the world's top luxury brand.Relations between the pair have been tested since Abloh was headhunted by Louis Vuitton in March, with the rapper saying it was "hurtful" to lose his erstwhile artistic director.But in a touching scene as the show ended on Thursday, Abloh ran down the catwalk to hug West after taking his bow, with the two later wiping away tears.West has made no secret of his own ambitions to lead a major luxury brand as a designer himself.Yet the rapper turned up with his wife Kim Kardashian to support Abloh's first show in the formal gardens of the Palais Royal in the French capital.It was the first time the reality television star and fashion icon has appeared in public in Paris since she was tied up and robbed in a luxury apartment there in 2016.Significantly, she also wore a blue wrap coat with prominent pockets by Abloh, that echoed several utilitarian pieces in the collection.Rihanna and rapper ASAP Rocky were also on the front row to cheer the American's vision of luxury streetwear for the jetset.And Abloh -- whose parents were immigrants from Ghana -- marked the changing of the guard with a show that stressed the global diversity of his vision.