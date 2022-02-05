Kanye West Gifts Julia Fox and her Friends Black Birkin Bags

Recently, Hollywood actress Julia Fox turned 32. Her Instagram Stories reveals how the actress welcomed her birthday in style. Julia was seen dressed in an all-black attire for her party, which was attended by her friends and partner Kanye West.

Julia wore a black latex bandeau which she paired with low waist latex pants. With her iconic black kohled eyes and open straight hair, Julia was all set for the bash. The actress paired her outfit with a black coat by Avellano. In one of the Instagram Stories, Julia was seen dancing whilst eating cake and sipping on some white wine. The actress, who has worked in movies like Uncut Gems, PVT Chat and No Sudden Move, shared a cute moment with her partner Kanye, who showed up at the party, in New York, after flying from Malibu, California. Kanye also conformed to the party theme which seemed to be an all-black outfit event.

According to a report by Page Six, the former husband of businesswoman Kim Kardashian flew to New York City for Julia’s birthday and then is flying back to Los Angeles to finish his new album Donda 2. The report also quoted a source who mentioned that Kanye and Julia arrived at the birthday party venue together, “looking very couple-y.” It was also reported that Kanye was “all smiles” as he joined Julia’s friends who were also there.

According to Daily Mail, Kanye also gifted Julia and her group of friends Hermes bags during the meal. The 44-year-old rapper presented Julia with a large Birkin, while her visibly delighted friends received baby Birkin bags.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.