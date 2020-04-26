Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kanye West is a Member of the Multi-billionaire Club

Kanye West follows his sister-in-law and reality star Kylie Jenner, 22, who was named as the youngest 'self-made' billionaire for the second year in a row by Forbes.

IANS

Updated:April 26, 2020, 12:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kanye West is a Member of the Multi-billionaire Club
Singer Kanye West.

Rapper Kanye West has officially become a billionaire thanks to basketball shoes bearing his name.

According to an article published in Forbes Magazine, the rapper recently provided documents to the publication, to give them an 'authentic numeric look into Kanye, Inc.', and prove that he is a multi-billionaire, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The article notes that West was left unhappy with Forbes' research and findings, stating that he believes his net worth is around $3.3 billion, rather than the $1.26 billion they have estimated.

"It's not a billion," West allegedly texted the publication, adding: "It's $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count."

West follows his sister-in-law and reality star Kylie Jenner, 22, who was named as the youngest 'self-made' billionaire for the second year in a row by Forbes.

The rapper was said to be unhappy when his name was left out of the rich list earlier this month.

As per the report, West's team provided statements that showed the rapper has $17 million in cash, $35 million in stocks, $81 million in 'buildings and improvements' and $21 million in land.

The report also suggests West has been eager to prove his financial status for some time, noting that he had previously claimed to be a billionaire during an appearance at the 2019 Fast Company Innovation Festival.

The rapper developed the sportshoes with the global giant Adidas. The collaboration between West and the brand, Adidas Yeezy, has a revenue worth of around $1.3 billion.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    19,868

    +915*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,496

    +1,554*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,804

    +594*  

  • Total DEATHS

    824

    +45*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres