Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kanye West Set to Enter Beauty, Skincare Industry

After music and fashion, rapper Kanye West is ready to explore the beauty and skincare industry. He has decided to expand his Yeezy clothing and sneaker line into beauty and skincare products.

IANS

Updated:June 16, 2020, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kanye West Set to Enter Beauty, Skincare Industry
Singer Kanye West.

After music and fashion, rapper Kanye West is ready to explore the beauty and skincare industry.

According to TMZ, he has decided to expand his Yeezy clothing and sneaker line into beauty and skincare products, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 43-year-old rapper-designer has filed legal documents for trademarks in make-up, face masks, nail polish, shaving cream, deodorant, aromatherapy pillows, amongst others.

His decision to get into the skincare industry puts him in line of competition with his wife Kim Kardashian and his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner -- who already have widely popular skincare brands.

The 21-time Grammy winner was last publicly spotted in Chicago earlier this month. He was seen attending a Black Lives Matter protest.

He has also announced that he has created a college fund for George Floyd's six-year-old daughter Gianna, and donated $2 million to different charities.

The rapper's representative said that he has donated $2 million to charities associated with Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Floyd. In addition, he has also pledged to cover legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families. Arbery was fatally shot while on a jog in February, and Taylor was killed in her home by police in March.

He will also be aiding black-owned businesses with financial contributions in his hometown of Chicago.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading