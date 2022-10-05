Kanye West's "Muddy" Rampwalk Debut And Bold White Lives Matter Stunts Become Talk Of Paris

Kanye West presented his eleventh fashion show at the Paris Fashion Week. The multi-talented celebrity presented the show’s audience and its online viewers across the globe with quite a few surprises this edition. One of these included him adding fashion modelling to his already diverse portfolio.

The artist walked the runway for the celebrated luxury fashion brand Balenciaga. Opening the muddy show for the Spanish-origin label, West stomped down the sludgy path with his cap pulled low enough to cover major portions of his face. His outfit comprised a black hoodie with a clunky camouflage military-style jacket. The left breast of the defence forces-inspired clothing piece featured “Security” written prominently in white. Leather trousers that gave off a glazed texture under the runway lights completed the look, meant to serve as a metaphor for “digging for the truth and being down to earth,” The Indian Express reported.

Apart from his debut as a catwalk model, another buzz-generating moment from Kanye’s appearances at the show came from the extremely hyped surprise show of his brand YEEZY SEASON 9 (or YZY SZN 9) just a day after the Balenciaga mud ramp, as per a report by Highsnobiety. He managed to generate extensive controversy with the show, which not only made the audience wait (reportedly for the arrival of a couple of celebrities) a half hour before starting but also featured the rapper wearing a black shirt with “WHITE LIVES MATTER” printed at the back in bold. To add fire to the fuel, he had appeared wearing the shirt, a matching set, alongside American conservative influencer Candance Owens.

Kanye West’s stunt took over several Twitter conversations and continued to dominate news cycles across multiple websites. According to Vogue, the artist also took swipes at GAP (with which he has had a much-publicised falling out), Remo Ruffini- the Chairman and CEO of the fashion company Moncler, and the New York Times reporter Vanessa Friedman. Whether due to Ye’s remarks and unique actions or due to its own merit, YZY SZN 9 dominated the show, keeping news mills and Twitterati busy as ever.

