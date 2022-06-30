Kapalbhati to Dhanurasana, 4 Yoga Asanas For Diabetes Patients

For any health-related issue, it is advised to do yoga. Whether it is warming up, making oneself fit, or any other issue, yoga can be a good option. Diabetes is no exception to it. It is important to manage diabetes and control the sugar level in all possible ways. Diet and being physically active is important for any diabetic patient but can be a good alternative to exercise.

There are a few specified asanas for diabetes patients as well.

Here is the list of asanas if you are a diabetic patient.

To quote Dinesh Kashikar, a senior yoga instructor of Art of Living’s Sri School of Yoga, “diabetes is a multifactorial disorder. Maintaining a good lifestyle in addition to medicine is of paramount importance. In this context, incorporating ‘yoga practice’ – pranayama and meditation into the daily routine can be a step in the right direction. If you want to stay away from diabetes or want to keep the sugar level under control, then do practice these four yogasanas every day.”

Kapalbhati Pranayama:

Kapalbhati is a breathing technique. Sit comfortably, and keep your spine straight. Place your hands on your knees and take a deep breath in and out. Repeat the procedure. You can repeat this cycle as per your capability.

It is said that it brings relief from stress and activates the nervous system. It is good for the mind as well. It can help improve digestion.

Supta Matsyendrasana

This yogasana exerts pressure on the abdominal organs and hence is considered a helpful yoga posture for people suffering from diabetes. Lie down on the back and in line with the shoulders spread the arms horizontally. Extend one of your legs and bend the other knee. Try to touch the chest with your extended leg. Inhale and exhale properly during the process.

Dhanurasana:

It strengthens the pancreas and is good for abdominal muscles as well. First, lie down on your stomach. Keep the feet in line with the hips. Try to bend your knees and hold the ankles with your hand. Inhale and exhale properly and pull your leg closer to you.

After getting into this position, leave your body at rest position for 10 minutes and continue the same, if your body capacity allows.

Ardha Matsyendrasana:

It increases the supply of oxygen to the lungs. The spine becomes flexible and the mind calm. As the word, Ardha suggests half-folding of the spine while sitting. Sit down with legs together and spine straight. Bend any leg, say the right leg and place the heel of the right foot near the left hip. You can do it and vice-versa as well. Take the left foot over the right knee.

Keep opposite hands-on opposite legs. Turn the waist and shoulders towards your right. Exhale and inhale normally. Take rest for 5 minutes and continue the same with different hands and knees.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

