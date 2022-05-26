Karan Johar 50th Birthday Bash: Celebs Turned Showstoppers in Sexy Sequins, Neon & Monochromatic Hues

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash was a glamorous affair attended by the who’s who of the film industry.

The host of the evening and the birthday boy, filmmaker Karan Johar received guests wearing a glistening green sequin Dolce & Gabbana suit paired with black pants and a bowtie.

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker posted an image of himself in the bling ensemble and wrote: Ok so it’s Christmas tree chic! But the Bling factor is intact! I am overwhelmed with the love and blessings but that didn’t stop me for being a serial poser, pouter and preener! Roz karenge pose (sic).

From a stylish mix of tuxedos, sequin laden gowns and monochromatic hues, the red carpet saw celebrities put their best fashion foot forward in scintillating silhouettes. Here’s a look at who wore what at the party.

Shimmery dresses and gowns seemed to be the flavour of the evening. Celebrities turned to dazzling and glistening-styled ensembles to nail the glamorous look. From Tabu’s classic Manish Malhotra blue sequin sari to Parineeti Chopra’s custom made Falguni Shane Peacock short silver dress, every star slayed in shimmer.

Also, making a glamorous entry were stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diana Penty, Rani Mukherjee, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Ananya Panday dressed in sparkling outfits featuring sequins and embellishments.

Katrina Kaif in Magda Butrym.” width=”1080″ height=”1350″ /> Vicky Kaushal in Manish Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in Magda Butrym.

While the OTT glossy outfits made head turns, the monochromatic looks too make a dramatic entrance. Celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif walked hand in hand wearing black and white. While Vicky opted for a Manish Malhotra black suit, Katrina looked elegant in a white Magda Butrym dress with feather detailing. Also seen nailing the colour white in their ensemble were Twinkle Khanna, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Navya Nanda. Kiara paired her Jacquemus white jacket with a silver Monisha Jaisingh mini skirt.

A party is incomplete without a suit and looking dapper and suave in their respective choices were actors Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Vijay Devrakonda, Shahid Kapoor and fashion designer Prabal Gurung. Experimenting with the textures of their jackets/coats were actors Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Ishan Khatter.

Stealing the show with her charisma and confidence was actor Shanaya Kapoor. The young star looked stunning in a black velvet dress from Giovanni D which featured an asymmetrical neck strap, waist cut out and high slit.

Anushka Sharma looked stunning in black ensembles.” width=”3264″ height=”3264″ /> Black Magic Women: Shanaya Kapoor and Anushka Sharma looked stunning in black ensembles.

Similarly, Anushka Sharma’s Elisabetta Franchi figure-hugging cut out black dress was a fiery number on the red carpet. Keeping it short and sexy was Malaika Arora who looked radiant in a neon green Alex Perry blazer and shorts paired with a bralette and hot pink Versace pumps.

From velvet to sheer dresses, textured suits with sequin detailing and flowy drapes with flamboyant thread work, each outfit came with a hint of drama to the party of the year.

