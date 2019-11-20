Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora Add Star Shine to Falguni and Shane Peacock Store Launch
Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock recently launched their new flagship store at Kala Ghoda in Mumbai. The luxurious two-storied store has been designed by Gauri Khan. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the store launch in Mumbai and looked their best in glittery Falguni and Shane Peacock outfits, which went perfectly with the interiors of the store.
“Mumbai has been our base, and we always wanted to have a store in South Mumbai. After a search of almost three years, when we saw the place in Kala Ghoda, we fell in love with it. We knew we could bring our dream store vision come true here as the place is a heritage area and beautiful, and just the right kind to go with our label’s aesthetic," said designer Falguni to Vogue.
The event was attended by Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shanaya Kapoor, Anaita Shroff Adjania, Amrita Arora and many others.
Take a look at the celebrities from the Kala Ghoda store launch:
Besties #gaurikhan and #karanjohar today for @falgunishanepeaockindia flagship store at Kalaghoda @shanepeacock @falgunipeacock #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
Beautiful #jacquelinefernandez arrives for @falgunishanepeaockindia store launch in Kalaghoda @shanepeacock @falgunipeacock
