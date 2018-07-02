Karan Johar Gets Nostalgic, Recalls 'Years of Love' As He Shares Frame with SRK and Kajol; See Pic

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:57pm PDT

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 30, 2018 at 3:36pm PDT

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 30, 2018 at 3:34pm PDT

Seems like Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement party was a reunion of sorts for the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai gang filmmaker-turned-producer Karan Johar, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.In a recent photograph shared by Karan on his Instagram account, the Koffee With Karan talk show host is seen posing for the shutterbugs alongside his 'best friends' and 'lucky charms' from the industry, SRK and Kajol, where the diva takes the center frame while the two men and are happy to stand beside for a click.Karan captioned the image, "Years of love....years of movies....memories forever.... @kajol @iamsrk (sic)."At the engagement party picture, while Kajol looked pretty in a Radhika Mehra outfit, both Karan and SRK too looked nothing less than dapper in their respective designer ensembles.Take a look:Karan shared some other images from the engagement bash too where he can be seen posing with SRK and his son Aaryan.Take a look.