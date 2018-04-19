GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karan Johar Honoured to be First Indian Filmmaker at Madame Tussauds

Karan Johar on Thursday tweeted a photograph of himself, holding a briefcase in one hand and a wax imprint of his palm on the other hand. A copy of his biography "An Unsuitable Boy" is also seen kept in front of him.

IANS

Updated:April 19, 2018, 11:23 AM IST
Karan Johar Honoured to be First Indian Filmmaker at Madame Tussauds
Image: Karan Johar/Yogen Shah
Filmmaker Karan Johar says he feels honoured to be the first filmmaker from India to have a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds.

Karan on Thursday tweeted a photograph of himself, holding a briefcase in one hand and a wax imprint of his palm on the other hand. A copy of his biography "An Unsuitable Boy" is also seen kept in front of him.

"Honoured to be the first filmmaker from India at the prestigious Madame Tussauds. Thank you to the entire team in London who worked tirelessly... Will have further details about when and where soon! Madame Tussauds," he captioned the image.




Details about the launch of his wax figure are still under wraps.

Currently, Karan has a slew of films in his kitty, including "Student Of The Year 2" and "Kalank", which features a star ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt.

