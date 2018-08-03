Karan Johar's Kids Yash and Roohi Show Their Sibling Love in This Adorable Picture; See Pic

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 2, 2018 at 10:06am PDT

Talk about star kids and the name of filmmaker-producer Karan Johar's twin Yash Johar and Roohi Johar are bound to pop up. The two kids who were born to Karan via surrogacy last year, are undoubtedly one of the most sought after star kids in Bollywood and their dad makes sure that netizens get a glimpse of the two munchkins every now and then by sharing adorable photos of them on social media.Recently, Karan shared a photograph of Yash and Roohi which is sure to remind you of your childhood and the time you spent with your siblings.Both Yash and Roohi can be seen seated in a white bucket, enjoying some playtime together as the sister very innocently plants a kiss on her brother's cheek. Karan immediately captured the moment on his camera lens and couldn't help but share this cute and precious click with the world. He captioned the image, "Sibling love!!!!! #roohiyash (sic)."Take a look.On the work front, Karan will be producing Kalank and Student of the Year 2.