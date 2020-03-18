Take the pledge to vote

Karan Johar Pens Love-filled Note on Mum Hiroo Johar’s Birthday

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note on his mother, Hiroo Johar's 77th birthday. Hiroo Johar also co-parents Karan's twins Yash and Roohi.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 18, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
To wish his mother on her birthday, Karan Johar shared a heartfelt note on social media. Late Yash Johar’s wife, Hiroo Johar celebrated her 77th birthday on March 17.

Taking to his Instagram account, Karan shared two lovely pictures of himself posing with Hiroo and along with a love-filled message for her.

In the note, Karan called his mother the wind beneath his wings, his conscience keeper, voice of reason, and the big love story of his life.

Karan had welcomed twins via surrogacy in March 2017. His son’s name has been christened Yash on Karan's father's name and his daughter’s name Roohi is a anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.

Last month on the occasion of his twins 3rd birthday, Karan penned a heartfelt note for his mother, talking about her support during his parenthood journey.

“I am a single parent is social status... but in actuality am definitely not.... my mother so beautifully and emotionally co-parents our babies with me... I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support... the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year,” read his caption.

Meanwhile, Karan has postponed the release of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi following the coronavirus outbreak.

His production house, Dharma Production, has also suspended all administrative and production work keeping in mind the safety of all.

