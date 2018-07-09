English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karan Johar Shares Throwback Photo With Sonakshi Sinha, Captions it as #DoubleChinAlert; See Pic
Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha are almost unrecognisable in this throwback picture. Take a look.
A file photo of Karan Johar.
Even though it's not a Thursday, filmmaker-turned-producer Karan Johar took to his social media account to share a throwback photo featuring an almost unrecognisable Sonakshi Sinha, veteran actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, filmmaker Subhash Ghai and himself.
The photo, which seems to be taken at an awards ceremony years ago, has Karan holding an award in his hand, looking proud, excited and yet a little camera shy.
The now suave filmmaker, Karan seemed only too uncomfortable in his own clothes in the image he recently posted on Instagram. Sporting an ill-fitted suit and putting on a rather nervous smile coupled with an under confident body language is how Karan comes across in the photograph.
Taking a dig at his own appearance, Karan used the words #doublechinalert in his post, which doesn't come as a surprise since we have all known Karan to be the one who certainly has a sense of humour in everything that he says or posts.
"I have to thank @bachchan for sharing this with me! Remember this @aslisona ?? I have won an award but look like I ate the ceremony!!!! #majorthrowback #doublechinalert (sic)," Karan captioned the image.
Take a look.
However, this isn't the Karan one would get to see today. Bold, confident, too comfortable in his own skin and full of style and positive attitude is what defines the Karan Johar of today.
But we are glad we got a glimpse of the younger Karan Johar, who has transformed himself to be what he is today and be an inspiration to thousands across the globe.
Also Watch
The photo, which seems to be taken at an awards ceremony years ago, has Karan holding an award in his hand, looking proud, excited and yet a little camera shy.
The now suave filmmaker, Karan seemed only too uncomfortable in his own clothes in the image he recently posted on Instagram. Sporting an ill-fitted suit and putting on a rather nervous smile coupled with an under confident body language is how Karan comes across in the photograph.
Taking a dig at his own appearance, Karan used the words #doublechinalert in his post, which doesn't come as a surprise since we have all known Karan to be the one who certainly has a sense of humour in everything that he says or posts.
"I have to thank @bachchan for sharing this with me! Remember this @aslisona ?? I have won an award but look like I ate the ceremony!!!! #majorthrowback #doublechinalert (sic)," Karan captioned the image.
Take a look.
However, this isn't the Karan one would get to see today. Bold, confident, too comfortable in his own skin and full of style and positive attitude is what defines the Karan Johar of today.
But we are glad we got a glimpse of the younger Karan Johar, who has transformed himself to be what he is today and be an inspiration to thousands across the globe.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Divya Pal
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber Engaged to Hailey Baldwin, After Model and Singer Reunite
- Ranbir Kapoor Joins Riddhima, Samara, Rishi to Celebrate Mom Neetu's Birthday In Paris; See Pics
- This Selfie of Shah Rukh And Gauri Khan is Breaking the Internet
- Real Kamlesh Kapasi aka Paresh Ghelani Shares Emotional Post for Sanjay Dutt After Watching Sanju
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Late Night Dinner at Her Place; See Photos