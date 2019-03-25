English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Turn Showstoppers for Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan ooze glamour as they walk for Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla show in aid of the Cancer Patients Aids Association.
Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan walk for Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla at Bombay Times Fashion Week
At Bombay Times Fashion Show, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan turned showstoppers for ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The show, Inheritance - An Ode to the Textiles and Embroideries of India, was in aid of the Cancer Patients Aids Association.
The ace designers outfits for the show featured their quintessential mirror work, intricate gold embroidery and Chikankari.
This time the most fashionable trio of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan came together for this show as they adorned these designer outfits.
With Kalank's latest song Ghar More Pardesiya playing in the background, the trio walked for a cause making it an extravagant fashion show with all their panache.
Sonam walked the ramp in an ivory-gold Chikankari lehnga as she twirled and laughed playfully with her hair pulled back in a bun updo ornamented with gajra.
Karan Johar flaunted two eccentric looks with his trademark glasses. The first look featured a blue bandgala with red and orange motifs along with a black chudidar. The second look was an Ivory Sherwani with the Abu-Sandeep trademark design.
In a bridal red-orange Chikankari lehenga, author and designer Shweta Bachchan looked glamorous like never before as she flaunted the heavy and intricately designed lehenga.
While Shweta was oozing glamour on the stage, parents Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were seen sitting in the front row and cheering for their daughter.
Amitabh Bachchan also took to his Twitter account and posted a picture of Shweta and said, "Daughters are THE best..! elegance grace and dignity! (Love) you Shweta.”
T 3130 - Daughter's are THE best .. ! elegance grace and dignity ! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ you Shweta ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 24, 2019
अभी कल तक ही तो हम तुम्हें चलना सिखा रहे थे , और आज ये .. इतनी जल्दी समय कैसे निकल गया , बस पता ही नहीं चला pic.twitter.com/tBQddBlxOO
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
