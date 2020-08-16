Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Karan Singh Grover Defines Independence With a New Painting

Karan Singh Grover's painting symbolises independence and also transformation.

IANS

Updated:August 16, 2020, 10:05 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karan Singh Grover Defines Independence With a New Painting
Credits- Instagarm

Actor Karan Singh Grover celebrated Independence Day with a splash of colours on Saturday. He chose to express his notion of independence through a painting.

Karan, who is known to have a knack at painting, shared snapshots of his latest artwork on Instagram.

Describing the painting, Karan told IANS: "This art piece symbolises independence and also transformation. It describes how a caterpillar transforms into a butterfly. That's where we are, trying to understand our parts and roles in developing wings and colours of the butterfly we all must become."

The actor continued: "I have been working on it for sometime. I finished it today, in the morning around 6:30 am. It's a part of a series, which is about transformation," he added.

Karan's wife, actress Bipasha Basu, commented on the post: "New piece on Independence Day is soulful and beautiful."

"First we achieved unity, then we achieved independence. First we must unite, then we shall transform. From 1947 to 2020, our first step remains the same. We are all one. All cells in the divine body of Mother Earth, who herself is a cell in the body of this infinitely vast, multidimensional canvas of divine consciousness. Unite with the Self and we shall unite with the all. Let's lead the way. Happy Independence Day," Karan said.

On the work front, Karan and Bipasha have returned in the thriller web series, "Dangerous".

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading