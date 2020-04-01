Take the pledge to vote

Karan Singh Grover is Breaking the Internet with Innovative Stay-at-home Workout Routines Amid Lockdown

Fans and celebrities are loving Karan Singh Grover's innovative workout routine videos on social media and his dedication to stay fit amid the coronavirus lockdown.

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2020, 10:06 AM IST
Karan Singh Grover is Breaking the Internet with Innovative Stay-at-home Workout Routines Amid Lockdown
Karan Singh Grover

Actor Karan Singh Grover is a fitness enthusiast and he seems to be in no mood of staying out of shape while the 21 days lockdown period forces us to stay indoors. KSG has come up with innovative ways to stay fit at home and his routines will inspire you too to sweat it out.

Several days ago, KSG was seen doing bench presses and various workout routines by lifting a heavy household wooden table. He also motivated fans by doing pull-ups by hanging on his house walls. Not just that, Karan is also building muscles by doing heavy lifting using weights at home.

In essence, Karan is inspiring people to follow suit and stay fit even amid the lockdown as he himself parts with excuses of not being able to avail professional gym facilities.

Not just KSG, celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Katrina Kaif and many others have been encouraging fans by sharing their home workout videos. However, KSG seems to be sitting on top of all of them.

Check out some of KSG's workout videos that are breaking the internet.

View this post on Instagram

#improviseadaptovercome

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#improviseadaptovercome

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

🔱 Everyday is spine day. #movement

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

🔱 Spine and Hamstrings #movement

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on

