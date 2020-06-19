Karan Wahi, Sanaya Irani Attend Gautam Hegde's Birthday Celebration Wearing Masks
Several TV actors, including Sanaya Irani, Karan Wahi, Mohit Sehgal, Ridhi Dogra and Asha Negi, have gathered together to celebrate the birthday of writer Gautam Hegde amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mohit and Sanaya have posted a couple of pictures on social media, where we can see all the actors wearing masks at the house party. Naman Shaw, Barun Sobti, Meiyang Chang and Akshay Dogra were also present at the celebration.
Sharing the experience of 'lockdown birthday', Sanaya wrote: "Bithdays with wish lists, Birthdays with games, Birthdays with people talking over each other and no one really understanding who is saying what and of course birthdays with aai's cake that I always cut with you. Here is to adding another feather in your birthday cap, the birthday with rules , masks and lots of sanitisation. Happy Birthday my beautiful friend @hegdeg , you truly are one of a kind."
Mohit too wished Gautam on social media, quipping that they forgot to eat cake due to the masks they wore.
"Happy #lockdown #birthday my sweet and dearest friend @hegdeg. Hope we all followed all your instructions of loosing the shoes outside, sanitising our hands before entering and masks always on. But mask ke chakar mein cake to khaya hi nahi.. never mind," Mohit wrote.
Gautam has worked on TV shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Saraswatichandra, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Miley Jab Hum Tum.
