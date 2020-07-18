Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Karanvir Bohra's 'Aatmanirbhar' Hair Cut Goes Wrong

Like many other celebrities, Karanvir, too, picked the clipper to give himself a trim at home. Unfortunately, he ended up being bald.

IANS

Updated:July 18, 2020, 2:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karanvir Bohra's 'Aatmanirbhar' Hair Cut Goes Wrong
Like many other celebrities, Karanvir, too, picked the clipper to give himself a trim at home. Unfortunately, he ended up being bald.

Actor Karanvir Bohra has a warning for all. Like many other celebrities, Karanvir, too, picked the clipper to give himself a trim at home. Unfortunately, he ended up being bald because his "aatmanirbhar" hair cut went wrong.

Karanvir posted a video in which his twin daughters and wife are seen having a hearty laugh at his situation, and comparing him to a "coconut".

"When your children look at you as a coconut #aatmanirbhar haircut gone wrong," he captioned the clip.

"Never try this at home.... at your own risk," Karanvir added.

However, fans have complimented Karanvir for his new look.

"You are looking good," a user wrote. "Something different," another commented.

A few days ago, actor Jitendra Kumar's "self hair cut" went wrong, too.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading