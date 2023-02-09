Kardashians And Lopez Inspired Makeup: Here’s How You Can Get A Flawless Base

Let’s agree, a proper base with moisturiser, primer, foundation and other things, serves as the base for a solid makeup look. Getting your glam picks right is no less than an art. And, for that to show, you need a flawless base so that you can work, thereafter, to create something truly mesmerising. Right? Do you also crave for a perfect foundation before your makeup? Fret not. We are here to help you out. It’s important to understand that half the battle is won if your makeup foundation is good. Yes, it can be difficult, but not impossible, to achieve that much-needed base. Refer to this simple step-by-step guide to know the hacks behind getting a perfect foundational base. This will help you even if you are a beginner.

Mary Phillps is a well-known makeup artist. She has worked with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra, Hailey Bieber, and many others. She is popular for her sleek and clean makeup. Not just this but Mary has also been an inspiration for Hailey Beiber’s viral “glazed donut" makeup and Kendall Jenner’s soft blush looks. The key to their glow is in the way they apply the base of their makeup, which is surprisingly simple to replicate.

Through a video, she recently spilled the beans on how to achieve those chiselled cheekbones. Her trick is to essentially evert the usual routine and go for contouring, first. While we are used to applying concealer and foundation to freshly prepped and primed faces, changing the practice to applying cream contour along the areas you would normally bronze makes perfect sense. This prevents nasty contour lines from forming and leaves you with a clean finish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Phillips (@maryphillips)

While posting the video Mary Phillps wrote, “Thought I’d share my base routine TikTok on here. Let me know if you have any questions!” Follow these simple guidelines coming straight from a Hollywood celebrity makeup artist to achieve the much-needed flawless base. You’ll find yourself going from a beginner to a makeup pro in no time.

Mary begins with cream contour under the cheekbones, across the forehead, and under the jawline on a prepped and primed face.

Then, she blends concealer into the high points of her face, such as the undereye, chin, and forehead.

Finally, she uses a round foundation brush to apply her foundation.

Phillips then adds two layers of blush to finish off her base application.

This hack has made all makeup junkies tremble, revealing the secret to our favorite celebrities’ flawless glam looks.

