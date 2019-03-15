English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena and I are Each Other's Support, Says Karisma Kapoor
Karisma was speaking at the ongoing Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Autumn-Winter 2019, where she walked the runway for designer Sanjukta Dutta.
(Photo: Official Instagram handle of Karisma Kapoor)
Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor says her sister and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and she are each other's biggest support system and confidante.
Asked if Kareena comes to her for tips on acing motherhood, Karisma said, "Kareena and I are very close and we discuss everything, including our kids. We are both each other's biggest confidante and support system."
Which of her films' remake would she want Kareena to star in?
"Biwi No.1," replied Karisma, who has featured in films such as Anari, Hero No. 1, Zubeidaa and Fiza among many others.
She called the 1990s' era as the golden time for Hindi cinema.
"1990s has some of the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema and has been one of the best eras in Indian cinema," she said.
The 44-year-old actress was last seen on the big screen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishq.
What's keeping her away from the silver screen?
"My family is my priority. I do keep myself busy with work. I have never planned anything in my career. So, you never know I may do movies in future, but nothing is decided," said Karisma.
She was speaking at the ongoing Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Autumn-Winter 2019, where she walked the runway for designer Sanjukta Dutta.
Is Karisma fashion conscious?
"For me, fashion is all about comfort and anything which enhances feminity," she said.
At the fashion gala, she was dressed in a black and red Mekhela chador as part of the designer's 'Morom' line.
