English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kapoor Girls Are Taking Over London To Celebrate Karisma's Birthday; Watch Videos
They're having a gala time, for sure!
Image: Instagram
The film industry might have gathered in Bangkok to celebrate the ongoing IIFA Awards 2018, but the Kapoor girls are having a blast in London while keeping away from it. The Kapoor women are on a roll in London and only seems like their long trip is getting better by the day.
Karisma Kapoor, who is currently in London, rang in her birthday with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and other friends with a fancy Sunday brunch. The divas also posed for stylish selfies as they spent a quality time with each other. Watch these cheerful faces!
The gang took over the streets of London in style and more and more photographs and fun moments are surfacing on the internet every day. In this photograph, the four divas can be seen dressed at their stylish best, as they flaunt their floral attires.
While the Kapoor sisters have always grabbed attention for their style files, these photos are also just the perfect girl gang groupfies you might want to take cues from. In one of the videos, while Karisma poses for a photograph, Sonam laughs and breaks it to her that she's recording a video. Sonam is at her playful best!
In another photograph, the four ladies- Kareena, Karisma, Sonam and Natasha- are relishing their 'sunglass fest'.
The 'Kapoor khaandan' was also spotted lunching together in London, a few days back. We wonder how can a family picture be complete without Taimur?
Also Watch
Karisma Kapoor, who is currently in London, rang in her birthday with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and other friends with a fancy Sunday brunch. The divas also posed for stylish selfies as they spent a quality time with each other. Watch these cheerful faces!
The gang took over the streets of London in style and more and more photographs and fun moments are surfacing on the internet every day. In this photograph, the four divas can be seen dressed at their stylish best, as they flaunt their floral attires.
While the Kapoor sisters have always grabbed attention for their style files, these photos are also just the perfect girl gang groupfies you might want to take cues from. In one of the videos, while Karisma poses for a photograph, Sonam laughs and breaks it to her that she's recording a video. Sonam is at her playful best!
In another photograph, the four ladies- Kareena, Karisma, Sonam and Natasha- are relishing their 'sunglass fest'.
The 'Kapoor khaandan' was also spotted lunching together in London, a few days back. We wonder how can a family picture be complete without Taimur?
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jos Buttler Century Sees England to Thrilling Series Sweep of Australia
- Ali Zafar Files Rs 1 Billion Defamation Suit Against Meesha Shafi for Sexual Harassment Charge
- Ayaz Memon: Chandimal Temerity After Sandpaper Gate Boggles the Mind
- The Tippling Point | When Concern for Wine Helped Save Mankind
- SUNDAY FEATURE | Bollywood and Cricket, the Mystery Behind the ‘Indian-ness’ of Afghans in Delhi