Kapoor Girls Are Taking Over London To Celebrate Karisma's Birthday; Watch Videos

The film industry might have gathered in Bangkok to celebrate the ongoing IIFA Awards 2018, but the Kapoor girls are having a blast in London while keeping away from it. The Kapoor women are on a roll in London and only seems like their long trip is getting better by the day.Karisma Kapoor, who is currently in London, rang in her birthday with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and other friends with a fancy Sunday brunch. The divas also posed for stylish selfies as they spent a quality time with each other. Watch these cheerful faces!The gang took over the streets of London in style and more and more photographs and fun moments are surfacing on the internet every day. In this photograph, the four divas can be seen dressed at their stylish best, as they flaunt their floral attires.While the Kapoor sisters have always grabbed attention for their style files, these photos are also just the perfect girl gang groupfies you might want to take cues from. In one of the videos, while Karisma poses for a photograph, Sonam laughs and breaks it to her that she's recording a video. Sonam is at her playful best!In another photograph, the four ladies- Kareena, Karisma, Sonam and Natasha- are relishing their 'sunglass fest'.The 'Kapoor khaandan' was also spotted lunching together in London, a few days back. We wonder how can a family picture be complete without Taimur?