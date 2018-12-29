English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Top the Red Carpet Look of 2018
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor - here are the top red carpet looks of 2018 from galas round the year.
Image courtesy: Instagram
In this sartorial year, no red carpet was ever complete without the highly anticipated trend spotting. The flowing trains of gowns and trendy outfits were nothing short of edgy and glitsy. This year we witnessed our favourite Bollywood fashionistas gracing international red carpets who pulled off pop colors and some daring ensembles.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Post her marriage with Anand Ahuja, Soman Kapoor dressed in a white Lehenga by designer duo Ralph & Russo proving that not only can she pull off a feathered gown but she can also flaunt her ethnic and someunconventional red carpet look.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The iconic Butterfly Gown designed by Michael Conci took 3,000 hours to be crafted to which Aishwarya definitely did justice to as she walked leaving behind a 20-foot train emerging from like a butterfly from Chrysalis.
Deepika Padukone
We are still not over Deepika's fuchsia pink gown at the Cannes by the Ashi Studio's spring summer 2018 couture collection which was three dimensional and completely out of fairytale.
Janhvi Kapoor
As she received her Vogue Fresh Face of the Year Award at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, Janhvi lived up to the title wearing a Ralph & Russo feather detailed outfit.
Alia Bhatt
At the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018, Alia arrived in a Mansoori lavender ruffled ball gown and we must admit Alia fashion sense is as versatile as her acting skills.
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen channeling her inner royalty at the Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards in Galia Lahav's white Victorian era gown.
