Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Top the Red Carpet Look of 2018

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor - here are the top red carpet looks of 2018 from galas round the year.

Naqshib Nisar |

Updated:December 29, 2018, 12:40 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Top the Red Carpet Look of 2018
Image courtesy: Instagram
In this sartorial year, no red carpet was ever complete without the highly anticipated trend spotting. The flowing trains of gowns and trendy outfits were nothing short of edgy and glitsy. This year we witnessed our favourite Bollywood fashionistas gracing international red carpets who pulled off pop colors and some daring ensembles.


Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Post her marriage with Anand Ahuja, Soman Kapoor dressed in a white Lehenga by designer duo Ralph & Russo proving that not only can she pull off a feathered gown but she can also flaunt her ethnic and someunconventional red carpet look.

Sonam-Kapoor-Traffic-Stopping-Lehenga-Look-at-Cannes-2018-Red-Carpet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The iconic Butterfly Gown designed by Michael Conci took 3,000 hours to be crafted to which Aishwarya definitely did justice to as she walked leaving behind a 20-foot train emerging from like a butterfly from Chrysalis.

gettyimages-957682232-1-1526143145

Deepika Padukone

We are still not over Deepika's fuchsia pink gown at the Cannes by the Ashi Studio's spring summer 2018 couture collection which was three dimensional and completely out of fairytale.

Deepika-Padukones-Ashi-Studio-gown-is-one-of-the-biggest-at-Cannes-2018-866x487

Janhvi Kapoor

As she received her Vogue Fresh Face of the Year Award at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, Janhvi lived up to the title wearing a Ralph & Russo feather detailed outfit.

janhvi_kapoor_1533098342

Alia Bhatt

At the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018, Alia arrived in a Mansoori lavender ruffled ball gown and we must admit Alia fashion sense is as versatile as her acting skills.

Filmfare-Awards-2018-Alia-Bhatt-in-Monsoori

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen channeling her inner royalty at the Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards in Galia Lahav's white Victorian era gown.





