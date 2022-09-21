Kareena Kapoor Birthday: Times Bebo Proved She is the Ultimate Queen of Style

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s style quotient has been an extension of her personality. From sporting athleisure wear to flaunting anti-fit outfits, the Laal Singh Chaddha star is an epitome of ‘wear what makes you happy’.

She is one of the few style icons who can make casual wear look sexy. Be it her favourite co-ord sets, gym wear or glamorous ensembles, Kareena’s style quotient makes her the ultimate queen of style. On the actor’s 42nd birthday (September 21), here’s a look at some of her iconic stylish looks you can take inspiration from.

COMFORTABLY CHIC

Black has been one colour the actor has loved experimenting with. For Koffee with Karan, Kareena looked comfortably chic in an all-black ensemble. The three-piece outfit featuring a pair of trousers, bustier and a blazer is the perfect look if you want to go for a glam but make it a 100 per cent comfort kind of look. Kareena has always said that she loves lounging in her kaftan and pyjamas. So, you will often see her personal style wardrobe featuring denims, athleisure wear and utilitarian outfits.

FITNESS FIRST





Kareena’s fitness wardrobe is an inspiration. And when it’s Kareena, nothing is simple. From funky prints and unique colours, her gym wear is a celebration of her stylish personality. Apart from the co-ordinated looks, don’t miss out on the cool sneakers and trainers she sports when she is working out at the gym.

DESI TADKA

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ethnic looks are straight out of a Bollywood movie. From classic kurta sets to dreamy lehengas, Kareena is the ultimate desi girl. The magic she exudes onscreen in desi outfits, she spreads the same when spotted at family functions and weddings. During Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, Kareena looked radiant in a saree and lehenga set designed by Manish Malhotra.

A RUNWAY DREAM

The runway loves Kareena and you notice it every time she sashays the ramp looking like a true diva. It’s the confidence she wears that makes every outfit a showstopper. She has walked for renowned fashion designers such as Manish Malhotra, Amit Aggarwal, Gaurav Gupta, Anita Dongre to name a few. Be it avantgarde designs or traditional silhouettes, she has celebrated every look like a superstar.

ACING MATERNITY FASHION

When Kareena was pregnant with Taimur, she was every working mom’s inspiration. Her maternity fashion too became the perfect mood board for moms-to-be. From kaftans to flowy dresses, Kareena nailed every look with pizzazz. In 2021, Kareena reposted the iconic maternity look featuring a thigh high slit one shoulder dress from Deme, and captioned it as: “Whoever said that maternity fashion isn’t a thing… was kinda wrong (sic).” For Kareena, it was all about embracing your body and while she did it, she did it in style.

