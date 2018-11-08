English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor Doesn't Shop for Me, Reveals Saif Ali Khan
On the subject of fashion, Saif could not resist complimenting wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, considered a fashion icon.
File photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Actor Saif Ali Khan, who has launched his own ethnic fashion brand 'House of Pataudi' with Flipkart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra, wants to bring the idea of old heritage through his clothing line.
"I just love clothes. I have a certain sense of ethnic style in clothes. I feel there is a gap in the market and there are more people looking for Indian clothes online. So I talked to Myntra's CEO ... and we came up with the idea of 'House of Pataudi'," Saif told IANS in Mumbai.
While on the subject of fashion, Saif could not resist complimenting wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, considered a fashion icon.
"(Kareena) has an amazing fashion statement. She has always been interested in clothes. When we met, she would shop cool dresses to wear at functions. I think she must have started the benchmark of cool dresses, and then everyone started sourcing it and getting such dresses."
Asked if Kareena shops for him too, Saif smiled and said: "No, of course not. I select my clothes on my own... If you understand women's clothes, it does not mean you understand men's clothes too. They are very different. Sometimes, they are even more complicated."
"I just love clothes. I have a certain sense of ethnic style in clothes. I feel there is a gap in the market and there are more people looking for Indian clothes online. So I talked to Myntra's CEO ... and we came up with the idea of 'House of Pataudi'," Saif told IANS in Mumbai.
While on the subject of fashion, Saif could not resist complimenting wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, considered a fashion icon.
"(Kareena) has an amazing fashion statement. She has always been interested in clothes. When we met, she would shop cool dresses to wear at functions. I think she must have started the benchmark of cool dresses, and then everyone started sourcing it and getting such dresses."
Asked if Kareena shops for him too, Saif smiled and said: "No, of course not. I select my clothes on my own... If you understand women's clothes, it does not mean you understand men's clothes too. They are very different. Sometimes, they are even more complicated."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kubbra Sait: A Layout or Clear Marking Will Help Film Sex or Intimate Scenes With Ease
- Amid Marriage Rumours, Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Step Out for Romantic Date; See Pics
- Samsung Gives First Glimpse of Foldable Phone: Everything You Need to Know
- Royal Enfield Concept KX Motorcycle Unveiled at EICMA 2018, Tribute to 1140cc 1938 Model
- Kohli Faces Social Media Backlash for ‘Move Out of India’ Comment
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...