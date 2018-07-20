Kareena Kapoor Is Positively Glowing In This Marigold Yellow Outfit; See Pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly an effortless diva of all time. Apart from her rosy complexion, sharp features and enviable figure, she has an impeccable fashion sense that compliments her.Kareena was in Delhi for an event yesterday, looking gorgeous as ever wearing a bright yellow co-ord set. She went for a V-neckline flaunting her chiselled jawline and her slender neck. The monochrome outfit with drop-shoulder puff sleeves and front tie detail worked its magic. The flowy fabric captured the essence of an asymmetrical hemline. Take a look at her casting a spell!The Veere Di Wedding actor shared picture-space with director-producer Karan Johar in another photo. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kareena oozes oomph and elegance. She went for bare minimum accessories, which included a pair of gold statement earrings and a ring. On the other hand, Johar stepped out in a monochrome ensemble that he complemented with quirky clear shades. Talk about making a statement!Kareena has resumed work after she returned to Mumbai after unwinding in London. Last week, she was spotted at Mumbai's Mehboob Studio two days in a row. Much to her fans' dismay, Kareena isn't shooting for a movie. However, she does have many commercials in her kitty.