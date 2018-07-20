GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kareena Kapoor Is Positively Glowing In This Marigold Yellow Outfit; See Pictures

Kareena brings in her own sunshine to Delhi!

Shifa Khan | News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2018, 8:03 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kareena Kapoor Is Positively Glowing In This Marigold Yellow Outfit; See Pictures
Image source: Instagram/kareena.kapoor.official
Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly an effortless diva of all time. Apart from her rosy complexion, sharp features and enviable figure, she has an impeccable fashion sense that compliments her.


Kareena was in Delhi for an event yesterday, looking gorgeous as ever wearing a bright yellow co-ord set. She went for a V-neckline flaunting her chiselled jawline and her slender neck. The monochrome outfit with drop-shoulder puff sleeves and front tie detail worked its magic. The flowy fabric captured the essence of an asymmetrical hemline. Take a look at her casting a spell!





The Veere Di Wedding actor shared picture-space with director-producer Karan Johar in another photo. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kareena oozes oomph and elegance. She went for bare minimum accessories, which included a pair of gold statement earrings and a ring. On the other hand, Johar stepped out in a monochrome ensemble that he complemented with quirky clear shades. Talk about making a statement!






Kareena has resumed work after she returned to Mumbai after unwinding in London. Last week, she was spotted at Mumbai's Mehboob Studio two days in a row. Much to her fans' dismay, Kareena isn't shooting for a movie. However, she does have many commercials in her kitty.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Shifa Khan
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session

No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session

Recommended For You

Photogallery