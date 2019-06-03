Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Forces of Fashion Unite for Hottest Magazine Cover Shoot

The four magnanimous trendsetters of Bollywood — Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh and Natasha Poonawala — came together for Vogue India's magazine photoshoot and we ought to admit this is one of the hottest photoshoots of the year.The June magazine issue reads "Forces of Fashion" where we witness the four celebrities of the industry come together giving out futuristic fashion vibes.The photos look vibrant, futuristic and out of this world with Kareena, Karan, Diljit and Natasha in all the panache and glamour.On the cover, the four seem to take the colour-blocking and snakeskin print trend to another level. Kareena and Karan are seen flaunting an animal print dress and fab printed jacket while Diljit and Natasha went with purple and yellow outfits.Vogue India posted several pictures from the shoot on their Instagram handle along with stories of each of the cover star.The futuristic outfits were styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the hairstyle was taken care by Angelo Seminara and the MUA Mary Jane Frost handled their makeup. Seems like the four forces were in the hands of the best from the industry.Scroll down for some glamorous pictures from the Vogue India photoshoot: