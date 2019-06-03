Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Forces of Fashion Unite for Hottest Magazine Cover Shoot

Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Natasha Poonawala turn up the heat on the cover of Vogue India fashion magazine for the June issue.

News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Forces of Fashion Unite for Hottest Magazine Cover Shoot
Image: @vogueindia/Instagram
Loading...
The four magnanimous trendsetters of Bollywood — Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh and Natasha Poonawala — came together for Vogue India's magazine photoshoot and we ought to admit this is one of the hottest photoshoots of the year.

The June magazine issue reads "Forces of Fashion" where we witness the four celebrities of the industry come together giving out futuristic fashion vibes.

The photos look vibrant, futuristic and out of this world with Kareena, Karan, Diljit and Natasha in all the panache and glamour.

On the cover, the four seem to take the colour-blocking and snakeskin print trend to another level. Kareena and Karan are seen flaunting an animal print dress and fab printed jacket while Diljit and Natasha went with purple and yellow outfits.





Vogue India posted several pictures from the shoot on their Instagram handle along with stories of each of the cover star.

The futuristic outfits were styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the hairstyle was taken care by Angelo Seminara and the MUA Mary Jane Frost handled their makeup. Seems like the four forces were in the hands of the best from the industry.

Scroll down for some glamorous pictures from the Vogue India photoshoot:
























Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram