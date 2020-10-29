Kareena Kapoor Khan Aces Festive Maternity Fashion in Her Latest Appearance, See Pics

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan who is expecting her second-child is doling out maternity fashion goals. With the ongoing festive season, Kareena has made sure that she does not go out of style while working and taking care of herself.

On Wednesday, the actor wore an easy-breezy Masaba Gupta creation for her outing. Dressed in a floor-length light-pink Anarkali suit, the actor showed us how to dress in baby-bump friendly clothes. The comb foil printed crepe creation came with churidar trousers and a dupatta which Kareena ditched for extra comfort and ease. She completed her look with a pair of earrings and gold flats. The actor was spotted returning to her residence and waved at the paparazzi before going inside.

The 40-year-old actor, who is mother to three-year-old Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, announced her second pregnancy with husband Saif Ali Khan earlier in August. However, the news of pregnancy did not come in the way of her acting career.

Kareena finished the last shooting schedule for her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha in October. Sharing a picture straight from the sets, Kareena expressed her gratitude toward co-actor Aamir Khan, and director Advait Chandan for a poignant journey. In the picture, Kareena and Aamir are sitting under an open sky with mustard fields in the background.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic movie Forrest Gump. Forrest Gump starred actor Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in lead roles.

Most recently Kareena was also spotted shooting along with her sister Karisma Kapoor for an undisclosed project. Karisma gave fans behind the scenes sneak peek into the shoot as she shared a boomerang on her Instagram account.

The sisters were dressed in white t-shirts as Kareena was getting her make-up done.