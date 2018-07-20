English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar Are the Perfect 'Pouting Soul Mates'; Here's Proof
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar sure know how to have fun. Take a look.
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar/ poonam Damania Instagram account)
It a well known fact that actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar’s friendship goes long back. And it’s great to see how the two, despite not having recently collaborated on the work front, share a great equation. In fact, both Kareena and Karan have been seen on several occasions attending B-town parties and clicking selfies together.
The two, who were snapped at the Mumbai airport recently, boarding a flight to attending an event in the capital, took to social media to share a fun video where both Kareena and Karan can be seen 'pouting' while recording a short video clip of themselves in the flight together.
While Kareena was snapped wearing a yellow sweatshirt teamed with a pair of blue denims, carrying a Louis Vuitton bag and chloe shoes, Karan slayed it in a monochrome look.He teamed his attire with red sports shoes to break the monotony of his black and white attire.
Take a look.
On Thursday, the two were snapped together at an event in the Capital. While Karan looked suave in a black open blazer teamed with black bottoms and a grey one button shirt, Kareena set the temperatures soaring in a marigold silk top and skirt, courtesy Tome NYC. Kareena’s outfit was particularly interesting as both the top and skirt featured a knot,allowing the actress to reveal her toned abs. The actress rounded off her look with statement earrings, nude makeup and smokey eyes. She had her hair tied up in a messy bun.
Take a look.
Both Kareena and Karan looked amazing. What do you think of their looks? Tell us in the comments section below.
Also Watch
The two, who were snapped at the Mumbai airport recently, boarding a flight to attending an event in the capital, took to social media to share a fun video where both Kareena and Karan can be seen 'pouting' while recording a short video clip of themselves in the flight together.
While Kareena was snapped wearing a yellow sweatshirt teamed with a pair of blue denims, carrying a Louis Vuitton bag and chloe shoes, Karan slayed it in a monochrome look.He teamed his attire with red sports shoes to break the monotony of his black and white attire.
Take a look.
On Thursday, the two were snapped together at an event in the Capital. While Karan looked suave in a black open blazer teamed with black bottoms and a grey one button shirt, Kareena set the temperatures soaring in a marigold silk top and skirt, courtesy Tome NYC. Kareena’s outfit was particularly interesting as both the top and skirt featured a knot,allowing the actress to reveal her toned abs. The actress rounded off her look with statement earrings, nude makeup and smokey eyes. She had her hair tied up in a messy bun.
Take a look.
Both Kareena and Karan looked amazing. What do you think of their looks? Tell us in the comments section below.
Also Watch
-
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
| Edited by: Shantanu David
- Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan
- karan johar
- Karan Johar Aakash Ambani engagement party
- karan johar airport
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
- Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan
- karan johar
- Karan Johar Aakash Ambani engagement party
- karan johar airport
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp and Verificado: Understanding the fact checking tool that could be modified for India
- 'How Can You Not Have Confidence in Top Players?' - Vengsarkar Joins Chorus Slamming ODI Selection
- After Wimbledon Triumph, Novak Djokovic Writes Emotional Letter to Fans
- Hyundai Kona SUV Iron Man Edition Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2018
- WhatsApp Will Modify Content Verification Method Used in Mexican Elections For India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...