Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar Are the Perfect 'Pouting Soul Mates'; Here's Proof

It a well known fact that actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar’s friendship goes long back. And it’s great to see how the two, despite not having recently collaborated on the work front, share a great equation. In fact, both Kareena and Karan have been seen on several occasions attending B-town parties and clicking selfies together.The two, who were snapped at the Mumbai airport recently, boarding a flight to attending an event in the capital, took to social media to share a fun video where both Kareena and Karan can be seen 'pouting' while recording a short video clip of themselves in the flight together.While Kareena was snapped wearing a yellow sweatshirt teamed with a pair of blue denims, carrying a Louis Vuitton bag and chloe shoes, Karan slayed it in a monochrome look.He teamed his attire with red sports shoes to break the monotony of his black and white attire.Take a look.On Thursday, the two were snapped together at an event in the Capital. While Karan looked suave in a black open blazer teamed with black bottoms and a grey one button shirt, Kareena set the temperatures soaring in a marigold silk top and skirt, courtesy Tome NYC. Kareena’s outfit was particularly interesting as both the top and skirt featured a knot,allowing the actress to reveal her toned abs. The actress rounded off her look with statement earrings, nude makeup and smokey eyes. She had her hair tied up in a messy bun.Take a look.Both Kareena and Karan looked amazing. What do you think of their looks? Tell us in the comments section below.