3 Looks by RJ Kareena Kapoor Khan You Should Bookmark Right Away

Ever since Kareena Kapoor turned into a radio jockey for her radio show 'What Women Want' on Ishq FM, the diva has outdone herself and how!Starting as a Bollywood fashionista to being a mother to the internet sensation Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor has always arrived in style.We love her fashion sense on-screen and now we are love struck by her outfits behind the mic, too.Juggling with promotions, press conferences and taping of her radio show, she has been spotted in unusual ensembles. Believe us when we say she is a complete vision.News18 Lifestyle rounded up three chic and in-vogue looks inspired by Kareena Kapoor that you should bookmark right away.Donning an outfit from the Johanna Ortiz Fall 2018 collection, Kareena was seen flaunting her gold sequined pencil skirt and a voluminous top in a pair of gold braided Gucci heels.Recently, taping for her show 'What Women Want', Kareena was seen with her sister Karisma Kapoor, Director Zoya Akhtar and co-star Swara Bhaskar.It has already been established, Kareena's no-make up look is her favorite as it enhances her beautiful skin even more giving her a natural look.For her tresses, she chose to keep her hair off her face in her half pinned back hairdo.Look #2:In a black and yellow co-ord outfit by Two Point Two and styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kareena look was all about bold stripes. If you want to add length to your body shape, then opt for Kareena's flared pants with vertical lines.Again, the no make up look, winged eyeliner and nude lips do wonders for her. Like her outfit, she chose to look playful and quirky with messy-hair look.Here is a cue for your weekend outing or even a date.Look #3:Who better than Kareena to bring back Polka Dots in trend. For 'What Women Want' press conference Kareena Kapoor wore Silvia Tcherassi's Spring 2018 collection. In a one-sleeved polka dot top, pencil striped skirt and a pair of beige tie-up heels by the Truffle collection, the actress turned RJ looks stunning.So, what we learnt from Kareena's outfits is that playing with classic prints is the latest fashion fad.Go ahead and pull out prints from your closet, put them together and find your style.