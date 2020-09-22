Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kareena Kapoor Khan Cuts Wonder Woman Themed Cake on Birthday, Fans Say It's Perfect for Her

Kareena Kapoor Khan cut a Wonder Woman themed cake on her birthday and sister Karisma Kapoor shared the photos on Instagram.

News18.com

Updated:September 22, 2020, 4:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kareena Kapoor Khan Cuts Wonder Woman Themed Cake on Birthday, Fans Say It's Perfect for Her
Kareena Kapoor Khan cut a Wonder Woman themed cake on her birthday and sister Karisma Kapoor shared the photos on Instagram.

Karisma Kapoor has shared a photo from the birthday celebrations of her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. The photo shows the actress cutting a Wonder Woman themed cake. Fan clubs of the actress totally loved the cake theme, and said that Kareena is every bit like the DC Universe superheroine on whom the cake is themed.

Sharing the picture, Karisma wrote, "Precious Moments with our birthday girl." The photo shows Kareena cutting a cake with the logo of Wonder Woman. She is casually dressed in a cream, red and blue printed dress. A sparkler birthday candle is lit on her cake, which also had the words 'Super Mom' written on it.

The post attracted comments like, "She is a Wonder Woman indeed" and "Love the cake so much!" Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

Precious Moments ❤️ with our birthday girl

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

For Kareena's birthday, her father Randhir Kapoor, mother Babita, sister Karisma and her daughter turned up early evening. Karisma wore a black dress and looked elegant in her attire. Kareena chose to keep it comfy as she donned a printed, full-sleeves dress in light green and complimented Saif, who wore a maroon kurta and white pyjama to the party.

Kareena turned 40 on Monday. The Bollywood actress is currently expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan and was seen enjoying her time during her family get-together in Mumbai.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading