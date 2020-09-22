Kareena Kapoor Khan Cuts Wonder Woman Themed Cake on Birthday, Fans Say It's Perfect for Her

Karisma Kapoor has shared a photo from the birthday celebrations of her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. The photo shows the actress cutting a Wonder Woman themed cake. Fan clubs of the actress totally loved the cake theme, and said that Kareena is every bit like the DC Universe superheroine on whom the cake is themed.

Sharing the picture, Karisma wrote, "Precious Moments with our birthday girl." The photo shows Kareena cutting a cake with the logo of Wonder Woman. She is casually dressed in a cream, red and blue printed dress. A sparkler birthday candle is lit on her cake, which also had the words 'Super Mom' written on it.

The post attracted comments like, "She is a Wonder Woman indeed" and "Love the cake so much!" Take a look:

For Kareena's birthday, her father Randhir Kapoor, mother Babita, sister Karisma and her daughter turned up early evening. Karisma wore a black dress and looked elegant in her attire. Kareena chose to keep it comfy as she donned a printed, full-sleeves dress in light green and complimented Saif, who wore a maroon kurta and white pyjama to the party.

Kareena turned 40 on Monday. The Bollywood actress is currently expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan and was seen enjoying her time during her family get-together in Mumbai.