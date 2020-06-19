Kareena Kapoor Khan Doles Out Major Fitness Goals With This Throwback Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan constantly works hard to achieve that perfectly toned body. She makes it a point to never give her workout regime a miss even while at home.

In a throwback video, which has gone viral on social media, Kareena can be seeing carrying out a series of exercises and is most certainly going the extra mile to burn off the calories.

Kareena has been winning over the internet since her official debut on the photo-sharing platform. Recently, she accompanied her Instagram post with a hilarious caption where she admitted her lips exercise most.

Kareena quipped in her caption, “I think my lips exercise the most... Well, I do at least 100 pouts a day.”

The Heroine actress, who keeps her fans updated with her daily routine, shared her first post workout selfie with a pout. The post was captioned, “The workout pout... It's a thing... really!#WorkoutFromHome”.

Sharing another image from her workout session, the Angrezi Medium actress said, " Dear fat, prepare to die....Xoxo, me."

On the big screen, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.

She also has Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht in her kitty.