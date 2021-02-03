Kareena Kapoor Khan Enjoys Yummy Fish Curry Made by BFF Malaika Arora's Mother Joyce

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are best of friends who often share meals together. Malaika has also invited Kareena home on occasions when her mother has cooked for them. The Good Newwz actress is expecting her second child, and was recently treated to a delicious dish by Malaika's mother Joyce Arora.

In her latest Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor shared snippets from her lunch which included a yummy-looking fish curry, and thanked Joyce. She wrote, "Thank You, Joyce Arora, for feeding me the best meal ever" along with GIF's that said 'Happy meal', 'so good' and 'kitchen queen'.

Malaika too shared photos from the same meal on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Uffff mom your fish curry is epic.." Her mother is a Malayali and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi.

Joyce is a chef and has her own Instagram account where she shares 'Joys of Cooking' and gives out recipes and cooking tips. In July last year, she was praised by Kareena, who shared the photo of a fish dish on Instagram stories and wrote, "#CantStopWontStop The best fish curry in town. Thank You Joyce Arora...Love You."

Kareena has been super active on Instagram ever since she joined, making sure to share glimpses of her life with her fans. She is one actor who has always never shied away from talking about the different facets of her life - from her diet and fitness to her personal life and her role as a mother.

Kareena is expecting her second child with husband, Saif Ali Khan. The couple are parents to four-year-old son, Taimur. She will soon make her debut as an author with a book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, which will guide mothers-to-be and help them prepare for the months ahead.