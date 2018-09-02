English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor Khan Exudes Oomph in New Magazine Photoshoot; See Pics
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in seen in Karan Johar directed Takht.
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor displays a creation by Monisha Jaising at the grand finale during Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been a part of the film industry for nearly two decades, isn't new to fashion magazine covers. The B-town diva, who has been part of several magazine photoshoots, is here to slay it once again with her killer looks and amazing sense of style on the latest issue of a fashion magazine.
A refreshing and uber stylish take on the diva's look, Kareena exuded elegance and royalty as she graced the cover spread of Hello magazine dressed in a Amit Aggarwal draped saree created with metallic tape embroidery and intricate hand embellishments teamed with a ruffled bolero jacket from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She rounded off her look with side-swept hair styled in loose waves, minimal makeup and accessories.
Kareena looked equally breathtaking in two other looks that she sported as part of the magazine's photoshoot.
For the first she opted for a floral off-shoulder high-low gown from Bambah, a fur jacket from The Source teamed with a double fingered Mughal emerald cocktail ring from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers and metallic boots from Truffle.
Her second look was all about the chic, glittering avatar. Dressed in a metallic crop top and wide leg pants from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur, paired with boots from Christian Louboutin, Kareena looked nothing less than a diva ready rock a party.
Talking about her choice of film for her comeback post Taimur's birth and how she juggles between spending time with her son and work, she told the magazine, "I don’t think Veere Di Wedding was a desi Sex and the City. To me it wasn’t about branded clothes and shoes and all of that; Veere had a lot many more layers, given in India so many things are taboo. It was quite path-breaking.’
About Taimur she said, “whether it is our shoot timings, holidays, we don’t like leaving him at all. It’s always about what we can do with him. Apart from work, our entire life is around Taimur.”
On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in seen in Karan Johar film Takht
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
