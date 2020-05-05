Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Boss Lady Vibes in Blazer and Trousers, See Pics
The stylish outfit of the diva is from the time she promoted her movie 'Veere Di Wedding'.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her impeccable fashion sense and grabs eyeballs every time she steps out.
An image from one of the Jab We Met actor’s fashion outings has been doing rounds on social media platforms.
The throwback has been recently shared by Filmfare’s official Twitter page which was taken when Kareena was attending one of her film events.
For the trailer launch event of 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, Bebo stepped out in blue co-ordinates set including a blazer over a short tube and trousers designed by Dhruv Kapoor.
Kareena, who had become mommy not long ago, had taken one and all by surprise, as her chiselled abs went on full display.
#KareenaKapoorKhan is always the one in focus. pic.twitter.com/UQvFvsuJUA— Filmfare (@filmfare) May 4, 2020
Veere Di Wedding was about four childhood buddies whose lives take a turn after one of the girl’s wedding. The coming-of-age film that featured Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor.
Meanwhile, Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan joined fellow members from the entertainment business for India’s biggest at-home concert.
Kareena will be seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, an Indian adaptation of the American comedy-drama Forrest Gump. The film is being helmed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni. Kareena will essay the character of Jahanara Begum in Karan Johar's multi-starrer historical drama, Takht.
