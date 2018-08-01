Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Summer Fashion Goals in this Red Dress; See Pics

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Jul 31, 2018 at 2:29am PDT

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been on a slaying spree ever since she came back from her short maternity break in 2016. The diva quickly lost kilos, got back into shape and went on to make her silver screen comeback with Veere Di Wedding that released earlier this year.Meanwhile, the Udta Punjab star made several public appearances where she totally nailed each look that she sported. Most recently, Kareena walked the ramp for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock at the India Couture Week 2018, where she gracefully pulled off a 30 kg gold embellished lehenga. And now, recent photos of Kareena that surfaced on the Internet, show the star dressed in a Saloni Official printed red dress from Le Mill.The outfit which featured an asymmetrical neckline and a ruffled hem looked perfect for a summer day out. The actress teamed her attire with nude pumps, minimal makeup and a sleek center-parted hairstyle.Take a look.