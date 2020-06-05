Kareena Kapoor Khan is All Set to Kill Fat, Take a Look

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been winning the internet ever since she made her official entry on social media. The actress, who has been keeping up with her workout regime during the lockdown period, recently shared a post-workout image.

In the selfie, Kareena flaunts her sans make-up sun-kissed face, dressed in a sleeveless black tee. Looks like Bebo has been working hard at the gym and is prepared to kill the fat. The Angrezi Medium actress captioned the pic as, “Dear fat, prepare to die....Xoxo, me.”

Her Veere Di Wedding co-star, Sonam Kapoor and her stylist Tanya Ghavri commented on the post, praising the actress.

Up next for Kareena is Laal Singh Chaddha where she will act alongside Aamir Khan. The film directed by Advait Chandan is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.

She also has Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht in the pipeline. Kareena will essay the role of Jahanara Begum in the historical drama. The ensemble cast of the movie includes Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

