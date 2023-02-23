Kareena Kapoor Khan Is An Inspiration To Glam Up Your Ethnic Wardrobe, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the unrivaled diva of Bollywood. No one can match up to her style, and she is a true inspiration for many. The actress can pull off any look, from trendy pantsuits to red carpet worthy dresses. But, she is a complete stunner in traditional outfits as well. Sarees, three piece ethnic wear, or simple kurtas—Kareena can make your head turn in any ethnic wear.

Here are a few of her ethnic looks that will leave you mesmerized.

The actress recently attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception, where she looked stunning in a sequin saree. Kareena looked stunning in a pink and white saree from Manish Malhotra’s collection. The delicate drape was adorned with tiny sequins all over. The actress surely elevates the fine saree with a standout blouse. She was dressed simply in a pink sleeveless blouse with a scoop neckline. While her hair was pulled up in a bun, Kareena’s diamond earrings with her sequin saree instantly made her look stunning.

Kapoor Khan was spotted in Mumbai at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards. The actress wore a foil-printed canary yellow Chanderi saree with a neon pink blouse by the House of Masaba, which was one of her most unexpected fashion choices. Masaba Gupta’s kalash printed ethnic wear line appears to be popular among Bollywood stars. To contrast well with her bright saree, Kareena Kapoor Khan paired it up with a simple half-sleeved blouse, making it appropriate for the event. Her look was completed by an elegant yet powerful pair of oversized gold earrings.

Kareena Kapoor graced a UNICEF event in Delhi last year in an all-white ethnic ensemble. The Kurta and Sharara set was from the fashion label, Aashni and Co. The beautiful ensemble has fine golden embroidery work on the border of the dupatta and heavy embroidery and mirror work on the neckline. The entire outfit is covered with intricate designs. The actress paired up the outfit with golden earrings and her statement bun.

Kareena always loves a good black outfit. She can slay a black ensemble like no one else. She is a complete stunner in this black and golden sharara from the house of Sukriti and Aakriti. This is a perfect evening wedding look, with the dark hue in contrast with the bright golden work all over the outfit. The dangling gold chand baliyaan and deeply kohled eyes perfectly lift up the look. Undoubtedly, Kareena is the queen of elegant and royal looks.

