Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Giving The Internet Total Boss Lady Vibes In A white Pantsuit
Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Giving The Internet Total Boss Lady Vibes In A white Pantsuit

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2022, 13:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Kareena posted some bts footage from a new show she was shooting for. (Source: Instagram)

Kareena posted some bts footage from a new show she was shooting for. (Source: Instagram)

Is she doing absolute justice to the outfit or not?

If there is one thing that has been carved on a nonerodable stone is the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan can never go wrong when it comes to fashion. Her style game has always been an A+ and looks like it is forever going to stay that way.

Bebo is one star who can carry off the power-dressing style with so much finesse, after all, she is her own favourite and that self-love is pretty evident in her confidence, right?

Very recently the actress while shooting for a show went for an all-white outfit in which she exuded such boss lady vibes that we cannot help but as always be in awe of her.

Bebo kept her makeup rather dewy and minimal and accessorised her look with a chic pair o golden square earrings.

Known as the ‘Audrey Jumpsuit’ an experiment between pantsuits and jumpsuits by the label Notebook you can easily find it on their website for Rs. 10,500.

first published:August 23, 2022, 13:08 IST
last updated:August 23, 2022, 13:08 IST