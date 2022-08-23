Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Giving The Internet Total Boss Lady Vibes In A white Pantsuit

If there is one thing that has been carved on a nonerodable stone is the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan can never go wrong when it comes to fashion. Her style game has always been an A+ and looks like it is forever going to stay that way.

Bebo is one star who can carry off the power-dressing style with so much finesse, after all, she is her own favourite and that self-love is pretty evident in her confidence, right?

Very recently the actress while shooting for a show went for an all-white outfit in which she exuded such boss lady vibes that we cannot help but as always be in awe of her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Bebo kept her makeup rather dewy and minimal and accessorised her look with a chic pair o golden square earrings.

Known as the ‘Audrey Jumpsuit’ an experiment between pantsuits and jumpsuits by the label Notebook you can easily find it on their website for Rs. 10,500.

