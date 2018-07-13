GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kareena Kapoor Khan is Making the Most of Her Time in London with Family, Friends; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be making the most of her vacay in London.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:July 13, 2018, 12:04 PM IST
After a successful comeback at the silver screen with Veere Di Wedding, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been enjoying a summer break in one of her favourite locations London. Accompanying her is sister Karisma Kapoor, husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur besides her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita.

And while earlier photos that surfaced on the Internet showcased the Kapoor-Khan clan having a gala time with Taimur enjoying a play date, the family celebrating Karisma’s birthday and much more, recent photos too show them having a fun time during their vacay.

In the recent photos and videos surfaced on the Internet, Kareena, Karisma and Saif can be seen enjoying dinner with best friend Priyanka Singha among others.

Take a look.














The Kapoor-Khan family is surely making the most of their stay in London.

