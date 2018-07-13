English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kareena Kapoor Khan is Making the Most of Her Time in London with Family, Friends; See Pics
Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be making the most of her vacay in London.
Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be making the most of her vacay in London.
After a successful comeback at the silver screen with Veere Di Wedding, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been enjoying a summer break in one of her favourite locations London. Accompanying her is sister Karisma Kapoor, husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur besides her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita.
And while earlier photos that surfaced on the Internet showcased the Kapoor-Khan clan having a gala time with Taimur enjoying a play date, the family celebrating Karisma’s birthday and much more, recent photos too show them having a fun time during their vacay.
In the recent photos and videos surfaced on the Internet, Kareena, Karisma and Saif can be seen enjoying dinner with best friend Priyanka Singha among others.
Take a look.
The Kapoor-Khan family is surely making the most of their stay in London.
Also Watch
And while earlier photos that surfaced on the Internet showcased the Kapoor-Khan clan having a gala time with Taimur enjoying a play date, the family celebrating Karisma’s birthday and much more, recent photos too show them having a fun time during their vacay.
In the recent photos and videos surfaced on the Internet, Kareena, Karisma and Saif can be seen enjoying dinner with best friend Priyanka Singha among others.
Take a look.
The Kapoor-Khan family is surely making the most of their stay in London.
Also Watch
-
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- These Photos of England Team Manager Hugging His Wife After Crashing Out of the World Cup is the Sweetest Thing Ever
- Mira Rajput Gives Fitting Reply to Instagram User Who Asked If She's Expecting Boy or Girl
- Did Neha Dhupia Just Confirm Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Relationship With This Throwback Photo?
- 88-Year Old Tamil Nadu Farmer Buys Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 33 Lakh, Fulfils Childhood Dream [Video]
- Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan Today: All You Need to Know