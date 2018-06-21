Kareena, Karisma Enjoy Family Time With Saif, Parents Randhir and Babita in London; See Pics

#familylunch missing taimur ❤️ #londondiaries A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 20, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

After a mind-blowing performance at the 55th Femina Miss India World 2018, it seems like actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has rejoined her family members who are vacationing in London.In a recent photograph shared by Karisma Kapoor on Instagram, the two Kapoor sisters can be seen posing for the cameras sporting similar looks -- a pair of dark blue denims, sneakers, a backpack, sunglasses and hair tied up, the only difference being that while Karisma sported a white t-shirt layered on top with a black shrug, Kareena was snapped wearing a checkered shirt.Take a look.In yet another photograph posted on Karisma's Instagram account, the whole Kapoor family can be seen having a gala time holidaying in the British capital.In the family picture everyone including Kareena Kapoor Khan, husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and her children Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Samaira Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor can be spotte, though the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is nowhere to be seen.Take a look.While we still don't know the whereabouts of baby Taimur, we are sure that the Kapoor-Khan family are having a lovely family time together.