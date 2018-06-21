GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kareena, Karisma Enjoy Family Time With Saif, Parents Randhir and Babita in London; See Pics

In the family picture everyone including Kareena Kapoor Khan, husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and her children Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Samaira Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor can be spotted while little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is nowhere to be seen.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:June 21, 2018, 11:25 AM IST
(Image courtesy: Representative Image/ Viral Bhayani)
After a mind-blowing performance at the 55th Femina Miss India World 2018, it seems like actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has rejoined her family members who are vacationing in London.

In a recent photograph shared by Karisma Kapoor on Instagram, the two Kapoor sisters can be seen posing for the cameras sporting similar looks -- a pair of dark blue denims, sneakers, a backpack, sunglasses and hair tied up, the only difference being that while Karisma sported a white t-shirt layered on top with a black shrug, Kareena was snapped wearing a checkered shirt.

Take a look.

#twinning in @balenciaga #sisterswag #onpoint #sistersquad #londondiaries

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



In yet another photograph posted on Karisma's Instagram account, the whole Kapoor family can be seen having a gala time holidaying in the British capital.

In the family picture everyone including Kareena Kapoor Khan, husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and her children Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Samaira Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor can be spotte, though the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is nowhere to be seen.

Take a look.

#familylunch missing taimur ❤️ #londondiaries

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



While we still don't know the whereabouts of baby Taimur, we are sure that the Kapoor-Khan family are having a lovely family time together.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
