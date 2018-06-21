English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kareena, Karisma Enjoy Family Time With Saif, Parents Randhir and Babita in London; See Pics
In the family picture everyone including Kareena Kapoor Khan, husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and her children Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Samaira Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor can be spotted while little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is nowhere to be seen.
(Image courtesy: Representative Image/ Viral Bhayani)
After a mind-blowing performance at the 55th Femina Miss India World 2018, it seems like actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has rejoined her family members who are vacationing in London.
In a recent photograph shared by Karisma Kapoor on Instagram, the two Kapoor sisters can be seen posing for the cameras sporting similar looks -- a pair of dark blue denims, sneakers, a backpack, sunglasses and hair tied up, the only difference being that while Karisma sported a white t-shirt layered on top with a black shrug, Kareena was snapped wearing a checkered shirt.
Take a look.
In yet another photograph posted on Karisma's Instagram account, the whole Kapoor family can be seen having a gala time holidaying in the British capital.
In the family picture everyone including Kareena Kapoor Khan, husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and her children Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Samaira Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor can be spotte, though the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is nowhere to be seen.
Take a look.
While we still don't know the whereabouts of baby Taimur, we are sure that the Kapoor-Khan family are having a lovely family time together.
Also Watch
In a recent photograph shared by Karisma Kapoor on Instagram, the two Kapoor sisters can be seen posing for the cameras sporting similar looks -- a pair of dark blue denims, sneakers, a backpack, sunglasses and hair tied up, the only difference being that while Karisma sported a white t-shirt layered on top with a black shrug, Kareena was snapped wearing a checkered shirt.
Take a look.
In yet another photograph posted on Karisma's Instagram account, the whole Kapoor family can be seen having a gala time holidaying in the British capital.
In the family picture everyone including Kareena Kapoor Khan, husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and her children Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Samaira Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor can be spotte, though the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is nowhere to be seen.
Take a look.
While we still don't know the whereabouts of baby Taimur, we are sure that the Kapoor-Khan family are having a lovely family time together.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
-
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Are Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Flying to Mumbai to Meet Actress' Mom Madhu Chopra?
- Instagram Takes on YouTube; Launches 'IGTV' Mobile App For Hour Long Videos
- Ahmed Shehzad Reportedly Fails Dope Test, Could Face 3-month Ban
- Clooneys Open Their Hearts & Wallets as Hollywood Attacks Family Separations
- International Yoga Day: Asanas to Combat Stress, Anxiety and Depression