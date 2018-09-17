Kareena, Karisma, Katrina: Celebrity-Inspired Festive Looks to Take Cue From

More often than not we look up to celebrities for style inspiration. Be it taking cues for bridal wear, casual outings or even festival looks, celebrities are our go-to people, who in a lot of ways influence what and how we wear our outfits these days.So, with the festive season having just begun, here are some celebrity-inspired looks that one could take hints from, to make their looks even more special.A style icon, Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion sensibilities have only evolved with time. The Veere Di Wedding actor, who recently made headlines for her bikini pictures in Maldives, made waves on the Internet in a bright yellow sharara and matching silk brocade kurta teamed with anar buta rani pink silk odhani from Sanjay Garg’s Festive 2018 collection for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Statement earrings, a potli bag, juttis and hair tied in bun with some sindoor completed Kareena;s traditional avatar.Kareena's look serves as an inspiration for those who love sporting a traditional look and don't mind going bold with colours.Take a look.We all know yellow is considered an auspicious colour and what's better than going head to toe in this hue for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Karisma Kapoor was a sight to behold in a custom-made Manish Malhotra ensemble for the festival as she posed happily for the shutterbugs at a recent bash.Yellow attire with intricate white thread work all over and tassel detailing on the sleeve and dupatta made the outfit look perfect for a festival outing.Take a look.If you like to keep it simple yet classy, you could opt for Katrina's minimal style statement.Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Katrina cherry red kurta with matching dhoti pant, courtesy Tarun Tahiliani, was the perfect occasion wear one could think of. Simple yet chic, the detailed thread work on the kurta made the outfit look super classy, as Katrina pulled off the desi look to perfection.Take a look.Gauri KhanIf you wish to go for a more regal and subtle look and do not mind or hesitate sporting a pristine white on a festive occasion, Gauri Khan's outfit is just meant for you.The producer-entrepreneur looked gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra attire featuring detailed Kashmir-inspired thread work all over the full-length kurta. A nude coloured dupatta with borders done in matching thread work and a silver clutch, Gauri looked every bit elegant in the stunning ensemble.Take a look.