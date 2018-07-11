Kareena Kapoor Khan's Latest Workout Photo Will Inspire You to Hit the Gym; See Pic

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan made a fabulous and powerful comeback in May earlier this year with her film Veere Di Wedding also starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Soon after, Kareena stunned everyone with her sensational performance at the Miss India 2018 beauty pageant. And the B-town diva has been doing all of this while following a strict workout regime to lose post-delivery weight and get back into shape.It was right after her delivery in December 2016 that Kareena decided to instantly get on with her fitness workouts. In fact, within 45 days of giving birth to Taimur, Kareena walked the ramp, looking gorgeous as ever. And with time, the star's fitness regime has gotten tougher, helping her stay fit and look fitter than ever.In what seems like a case of Kareena's pilates trainer Namrata Purohit missing the actress' enthusiasm at her sessions, the latter took to Instagram to share a photo of Kareena acing the abduction workout with a squat.Namrata captioned the image, " #MondayMotivation + #MondayMissing Kareena practicing the abduction with a squat 💪🏼 this one requires a lot of control and focus! (sic)."Take a look:Kareena, who is currently enjoying her summer break in London with Saif and son Taimur, is yet to announce her next film.