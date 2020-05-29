Kareena Kapoor Khan Lends Support to #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd Movement on Social Media

Four members of the Minneapolis Police Department, Saint Paul, USA have been fired over the death of a black man who was taken into custody and seen on video being pinned down by his neck.

Footage shows the man, George Floyd, 46, groaning and repeatedly saying "I can't breathe" to the white officer. The incident echoed that of Eric Garner, a black man who died being arrested in New York City in 2014.

Ever since #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd has been trending on social media with people commenting on how racism is still inherent in the US. The video of George's alleged manhandling by cops has sparked a national outcry from politicians and members of the public who have called for the police officers involved to be held accountable.

Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also shared her views in the matter. She posted a cover image of an international magazine on her Instagram page and wrote #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd in the caption. She also posted an emoji.

View this post on Instagram 💔 #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on May 27, 2020 at 10:41pm PDT

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said the four officers involved in the incident were now "former employees". Reportedly, the people of Minneapolis had taken to the street to protest but have been chased away by authorities.

Many international celebrities like Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Sarah Silverman among others have reacted sternly to the news of George's demise.

(With inputs from AINS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube