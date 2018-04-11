Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Gorgeous in a Masaba Gupta Saree; See Pics

🙌🙌 @masabagupta @shriramhariramjewellers A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Apr 10, 2018 at 6:09am PDT

Over the last 18 years, ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut in Refugee, the diva has not just proved to be one of the finest actresses in the country but also a fashion icon who thousands look up to for inspiration. Kareena's flawless sense of style, chic sartorial choices and the confidence in pulling off anything that she sports, is absolutely commendable. From looking stunning in gowns, beautiful in traditional wear to nailing it in a bikini, Kareena can sure do it all.Recently, the star was snapped wearing a summery yellow saree, courtesy Masaba Gupta, for the Lokmat awards, held on Tuesday in Mumbai.Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the diva looked gorgeous in the 'canary yellow chanderi saree' that featured 'tribal vase pleats and kalash khadi palla'. The saree had a bright pink border and was teamed with a matching pink blouse giving it a pop of colour.Kareena's kohl rimmed eyes with minimal makeup, statement earrings, bindi, hair tied in a bun, only accentuated the diva's elegant look.Take a look.We love Kareena's latest look. What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments section below.