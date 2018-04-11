GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Gorgeous in a Masaba Gupta Saree; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan's kohl rimmed eyes with minimal makeup, statement earrings, bindi, hair tied in a bun, only accentuated the diva's elegant look.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:April 11, 2018, 11:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Gorgeous in a Masaba Gupta Saree; See Pics
Kareena Kapoor during the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2018' in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Over the last 18 years, ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut in Refugee, the diva has not just proved to be one of the finest actresses in the country but also a fashion icon who thousands look up to for inspiration. Kareena's flawless sense of style, chic sartorial choices and the confidence in pulling off anything that she sports, is absolutely commendable. From looking stunning in gowns, beautiful in traditional wear to nailing it in a bikini, Kareena can sure do it all.

Recently, the star was snapped wearing a summery yellow saree, courtesy Masaba Gupta, for the Lokmat awards, held on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the diva looked gorgeous in the 'canary yellow chanderi saree' that featured 'tribal vase pleats and kalash khadi palla'. The saree had a bright pink border and was teamed with a matching pink blouse giving it a pop of colour.

Kareena's kohl rimmed eyes with minimal makeup, statement earrings, bindi, hair tied in a bun, only accentuated the diva's elegant look.

Take a look.



🙌🙌 @masabagupta @shriramhariramjewellers

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on



A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on



We love Kareena's latest look. What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments section below.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Recommended For You