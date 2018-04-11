English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Gorgeous in a Masaba Gupta Saree; See Pics
Kareena Kapoor Khan's kohl rimmed eyes with minimal makeup, statement earrings, bindi, hair tied in a bun, only accentuated the diva's elegant look.
Kareena Kapoor during the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2018' in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Over the last 18 years, ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut in Refugee, the diva has not just proved to be one of the finest actresses in the country but also a fashion icon who thousands look up to for inspiration. Kareena's flawless sense of style, chic sartorial choices and the confidence in pulling off anything that she sports, is absolutely commendable. From looking stunning in gowns, beautiful in traditional wear to nailing it in a bikini, Kareena can sure do it all.
Recently, the star was snapped wearing a summery yellow saree, courtesy Masaba Gupta, for the Lokmat awards, held on Tuesday in Mumbai.
Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the diva looked gorgeous in the 'canary yellow chanderi saree' that featured 'tribal vase pleats and kalash khadi palla'. The saree had a bright pink border and was teamed with a matching pink blouse giving it a pop of colour.
Kareena's kohl rimmed eyes with minimal makeup, statement earrings, bindi, hair tied in a bun, only accentuated the diva's elegant look.
Take a look.
We love Kareena's latest look. What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments section below.
Also Watch
Recently, the star was snapped wearing a summery yellow saree, courtesy Masaba Gupta, for the Lokmat awards, held on Tuesday in Mumbai.
Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the diva looked gorgeous in the 'canary yellow chanderi saree' that featured 'tribal vase pleats and kalash khadi palla'. The saree had a bright pink border and was teamed with a matching pink blouse giving it a pop of colour.
Kareena's kohl rimmed eyes with minimal makeup, statement earrings, bindi, hair tied in a bun, only accentuated the diva's elegant look.
Take a look.
We love Kareena's latest look. What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments section below.
Also Watch
-
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|52
|39
|42
|133
|2
|England
|24
|30
|21
|75
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|6
|21
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|15
|44
|7
|Scotland
|7
|10
|13
|30
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|4
|8
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|29
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Champions League: Guardiola Sent Off as Manchester City Crumble Against Liverpool
- Does Facebook Track Your Activities Even After You Log Out? Zuckerberg Doesn't Know
- Zuckerberg Opens Senate Hearing With an Apology
- R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship
- Never Took His Side Before But Feeling Bad For Him Now: Krushna Abhishek On Kapil Sharma Controversy