Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Gorgeous in an All-White Avatar; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is giving us major fashion goals in her latest look. Take a look.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:July 25, 2018, 12:20 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Gorgeous in an All-White Avatar; See Pics
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Poonam Damania's Instagram account)
Kareena Kapoor Khan has an impressive fashion sense, there are no two ways about it.
The Hindi film industry star, who made a fabulous comeback on the silver screen post her maternity break with her performance in Veere Di Wedding, never really gave up on fashion even while she was gearing up to embrace motherhood.

In fact, even before, while and after her pregnancy, Kareena did not stop giving fashion goals and inspiring her fans and followers from across the globe. She set high fashion standards by donning couture lehengas during fashion shows, nailed the maternity look and proved that she is here to stay by shedding oodles of weight immediately after her delivery and owning each outfit she sported.

Recently, Kareena, who was shooting for a brand in London, was snapped wearing a white off-shoulder shirt with a knot detail and a matching white skirt. She teamed the monotone outfit with bright pink heels to break the monotony and had her hair tied in a ponytail. Red nails and minimal makeup competed the diva’s look.

Take a look.

| Edited by: Shrishti Negi
