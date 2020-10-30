Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Stunning as She Flaunts Baby Bump in a Shimmery Dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is going to be a mother for the second time, knows how to slay it in style even with a baby bump. The actress who has been actively working during her pregnancy looked ravishing as she shot for a new advertisement.

In the ad, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a rose gold shimmery outfit. She completed her look with bronze makeup keeping her hair tied as a pony. She also shared the ad on her Instagram.

Recently, Bebo and husband Saif Ali Khan celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary on October 16. The actress shared an adorable picture of them together and wished Saif a happy wedding anniversary in the cutest way.

She captioned the picture, "Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu and they both loved spaghetti and wine and lived happily ever after." She further wished Saif a happy anniversary to eternity and beyond.

Meanwhile, Bebo also wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a still from the making of the film and talked about her journey. A part of her note read, "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course." She further thanked Aamir Khan and the team members for the poignant journey.

During her first pregnancy too Kareena had made several public appearances. She left everyone stunned as she walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2016, and also appeared on Koffee With Karan.